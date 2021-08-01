 Pakistani Man's 'Friendship Ended With Mudasir' Meme Takes Next Step, To Now Be Auctioned

Friendship Day is being celebrated on Sunday, August 1st, and one of the best examples of the bond between friends, and the conflict that often creeps in, before reuniting, was the 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir' meme. After going viral in 2015, the photo sparked memes galore and continues to have different versions, right from references to the India-Pakistan equation, Donald Trump and USA politics to Hollywood conflicts like Avengers. In one of the rare instances of a meme going a step further, the photo is now being auctioned off.

Pakistan's 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir' meme to be auctioned

The 'Friendship ended with Mudasir...' meme is now up for grabs at the Foundation -- the world's largest platform for NFT listings. Alter, a Lahore and London-based startup is set to auction Pakistan's first non-fungible token (NFT), a digital currency-like platform. The auction starts at 1 Ethereum token or $2,320.

“We are about to mint and auction a 1/1 NFT of the meme ‘Friendship Ended with Mudasir’ for World Friendship Day,” read a statement from Alter.

What is the 'Friendship Ended with Mudasir' meme?

A post by a government employee named Asif Rana, from Gujranwala. announcing the end of his friendship with Mudasir (in pics crossed), along with a photo of him shaking hands with Salman, and the words, 'Now Salman is my Best Friend' went viral. Asif then claimed that he left his past best friend Mudasir Ismail Ahmed because he had become 'selfish' and 'proudy.' He added that people who wished to 'show attitude' to him deserve place 'under the foot.'

Mudasir denied the allegation, stated that he was 'not proudy' and that he was in no mood to forgive his ex-friend. Mudasir even complained to Mudasir's brother, and also was unhappy about Asif crossing his chest and not his face in the photos. Asif then termed Mudasir as 'cheap' for exaggerating the whole event.

They eventually buried the hatchet and the reunion was sparked by Asif's realisation, after his rant going viral, that there was no point triggering flames of hatred and controversy. Asif then shared another photo where he was seen shaking hands with Mudasir. He then wrote in a similar format, "Friendship regain with Mudasir, now Mudasir & Salman both are my best friends."