Pakistani News Anchor Goes Bananas After Analyst Compares 'Mumbai Ke Kele' To Their Own

A Pakistani news anchor burst into laughter on Television after her interviewee began to describe different types of bananas grown in India, and compared their quality with Pakistan while discussing developmental issues in the country. A short clip from the interview has now gone viral on social media, leaving netizens equally amused.

In the 54-second clip, shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter, anchor Alveena Agha can be seen discussing the reasons for the developmental problems in Pakistan, with her guest Khawaja Naveed Ahmed. Out of nowhere, the interviewee starts comparing the bananas grown in Mumbai, to those in his country, going into detail to describe their size and quality.

Ahmed tells the anchor that 'Bombay ke kele' are bigger in size and if half a dozen are kept in a room, the place would be fragrant. He even explained the size difference using hand gestures, stating that the size of bananas in Dhaka are bigger than his palm, whereas those found in Sindh are the size of his finger. He opined that Pakistan needs better research and development to make proper use of the soil and improve production.

Initially, Alveena Agha is seen attentively listening to Ahmed, however, when he goes on to talk about the tiny bananas grown in Sindh, the anchor is unable to hold herself back and bursts out laughing.

Seeing Agha laugh, Ahmed also partakes, but after the anchor requests him to finish making his point. He goes on to say that importing bananas from Dhaka might be a good idea for Pakistan as it would boost demand and sales.

Tweeting this hilarious exchange, Inayat captioned the video “And the winner is, Bombay ke (kele)". Since being shared online, the clip has been widely shared and has garnered over 4 lakh views and 10,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

And the winner is, Bombay 🍌 pic.twitter.com/wJB8lqzODa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 1, 2021

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also amused by the video, as he retweeted the clip with banana and laughing emojis.