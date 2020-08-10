Pak Anchor reads Too Much Into Pakistan-shaped Cloud Floating Above India; Gets Trolled

A bizarre video is doing rounds on social media in a Pakistani news channel has claimed that the country's map is visible in the skies of India and called it "nature's miracle". The news anchor overwhelmingly can be heard saying, "The colour of freedom is filled in the skies, Pakistan's map in the skies of India near the Wagah border and India is shocked."

'We have been gifted with this'

She further continued, "We are not saying that this is a nature's miracle, it can be seen. Clouds have formed Pakistan's map that too in the skies of India. Our enemy is India is stung. We have been gifted this gift in the month of August." It is to be noted that Pakistan also celebrates its Independence Day on August 14 after it came into existence after being carved out of India. However, the video is said to be from the year 2016.

Hindustan ka asmaan, baadlon mein Pakistan map nazar aa gaya. Groundbreaking, Pulitzer winning reportage from Wagah border, 2016. pic.twitter.com/CqiiaBhVIX — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 9, 2020

Twitter users reacting to the ridiculous claim replied with hilarious responses. One user said that "Even in this map Kashmir is not visible on the Pakistani side"

Have a look at some other reactions:

😂 bas yahi baki tha pic.twitter.com/wIDrcD47mI — HARDIK RAMI (HR)🇮🇳 (@Hardikrami1989) August 9, 2020

Is nakse me bhi kashmir nahi dikh raha hai. 😊 — People Desk (@hisubhash) August 9, 2020

