Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Chairman Imran Khan a "liar and cunning person". According to Pakistani news outlet The Express Tribune, Sharif launched a scathing attack on the cricketer-turned-politician and stated that his “lies” are now being exposed in front of the nation. The remarks by the Pakistani Prime Minister came when he was speaking to the media in London. While Pakistan is currently struggling with one of the major economic crises the country has faced in its history, Sharif was in the United Kingdom, attending the coronation of King Charles III.

In the series of attacks hurled against Khan, Sharif asserted that the narratives against him made by the PTI factions were “entirely based on lies,” The Express Tribune reported. "An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and other countries, but they failed to prove anything. My victory in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan," he told the British media. He then went on to call Khan a “liar and a cunning person from head to toe,” claiming that Khan used “every tactic” against him, but failed miserably.

Khan lambasts Sharif’s UK visit

On Saturday, the PTI chief slammed the Pakistani Prime Minister and questioned his trip to London, amid economic crisis back home. Khan also pointed out that Sharif’s trip came in the midst of the death of eight school teachers in Parachinar. “Do you have the time for that? Don’t you know that two days back six soldiers were martyred and seven teachers in Parachinar were shot? Inflation is at historic [levels]. How could you leave the country and go there (the UK) in such conditions?” the former Pakistani Prime Minister exclaimed, Dawn reported. The former Pakistani Prime Minister, went on to bash the Sharif administration by highlighting the current state of the Pakistani economy. He stated that the country’s economy is three times higher than the time the PTI was removed from power. He also suggested how people’s purchasing power has diminished under the Shehbaz Sharif administration. It was also reported that Sharif met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Nawaz has been living in the United Kingdom and is trying to evade arrest back home over corruption charges.