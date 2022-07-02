Pakistani Politician Uses Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Image For Poll Campaign In Multan

As the shockwaves sent by famed singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder are yet to subside, images of him were used for election campaigns in Pakistan by erstwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The pictures of Sidhu Moosewala were being used in the poll campaigns led by PTI member Zain Hussain Qureshi, according to Pakistan media reports.

According to Pakistan daily News International, Moosewala's picture was used on the election hoarding of PTI alongside Zain Qureshi, who is incidentally the son of former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as by-elections were being held on the PP-217 seat located in Multan region of Pakistan's Punjab province. The poster also included images of local party leaders along with Sidhu Moosewala and refers to his hit song "295".

As soon as the development went viral, Zain Hussain Qureshi spoke to The News (Pakistan news agency) and stated that he would like to thank those who printed the picture of late Punjabi singer Moosewala on the election campaign poster. Adding further, he said that none of his other posters has garnered attention when compared with Moosewala's poster.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Jawaharke village on May 29 while he was travelling in his car.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The shooting went on for around 10 minutes with gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which, the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for involvement in the murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Police's investigation has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting under the directives of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar. Earlier, after the singer's murder, Brar and Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's death through their respective Facebook profiles.

