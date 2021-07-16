Pakistani Terrorists Captured By Afghanistan After Imran Khan Denies Nexus With Taliban

As more pieces of evidence emerge on Pakistan's role in the Afghanistan crisis, the latest visuals from the war-torn region showed Pakistani terrorists being captured by the Afghan forces on Friday. In an exclusive video accessed by Republic TV, security forces were seen arresting two Pakistani terrorists from the Chaman border in Afghanistan.

This is the latest among many reports indicating that the Pakistani government has been providing 'crucial assistance' to the Taliban to expand its terrorist activities in neighbouring Afghanistan. While the Imran Khan-led government continues to deny its hand in the war-like situation confronting Afghanistan, Pakistan's parliamentarian on Tuesday nailed his nation's role in exporting Taliban terrorists to Afghanistan.

Speaking on the floor of the Pakistan National Assembly, PTM MP Mohsin Dawar openly admitted that Taliban terrorists, who killed thousands of Afghans continue to roam freely in different parts of Pakistan including Quetta, with the support of the PTI government.

Taliban terrorists continue to roam freely in different parts of Pakistan including Quetta. Such brazenness is not possible without the state’s consent. Killers of Afghans and thousands of our people are being supported openly. We will continue to oppose such suicidal policies. https://t.co/u2pj0AMhUg — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) July 14, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Afghan Vice President alleged that Pakistan is providing shelter to the extremist group and has even threatened to hit back on Afghan troops if they try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

"Pakistan air force had issued an “official warning” to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any “move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas,” Saleh said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Saleh slammed the Imran Khan-led government for denying the Taliban’s presence on its soil and claimed that its statement of denial is simply a pre-written paragraph.

Pakistan-Taliban nexus exposed

Republic Media Network on Friday reported the on-ground situation from Kabul, and how Pakistan was openly supporting the Taliban by launching operations against the Afghanistan forces. Republic TV's Senior correspondent from Kabul Shershah Nawabi reported that at least 300 Pakistani commandos had joined the Taliban ranks and were taking part in operations of the militancy group on the ground.

"At least 50 Pakistani insurgents have been detained by the Afghan forces. A large number of Pakistani fighters are trying to cross back from Spin Buldak now but they were arrested. They are using tear gas against Afghan forces and fleeing," said Shershah Nawabi.

Exposing the nexus between Pakistani forces and the Taliban, Nawabi revealed that around 300 commandos and retired generals had been deployed by Pakistan to fight against Afghan security forces.