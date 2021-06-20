Pakistani TikToker Who Scammed 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul' Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan Arrested

A Pakistani TikToker named Kashif Zameer Chaudhry has been arrested after popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan accused the former of cheating him. The actor, popular for his role as Ertuğrul Bey in the series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, alleged that Chaudhry had sent him fake cheques and used his photographs without permission. Chaudhry has been booked in numerous cases and had even been arrested before.

Pakistani TikToker arrested for cheating Turkish actor

As per reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Crime Investigation Agency (DSP CIA) Mian Shafqat confirmed Chaudhry’s arrest. He shared that the Engin Altan Düzyatan had approached the Inspector General (IG) Punjab, and sought that a case be registered against Chaudhry for fraud. The officer stated that he had sent fake bank drafts cheques to the tune of Rs 90 million to the actor in Turkey.

Chaudhry had posted pictures with Engin Altan Düzyatan in December 2020 and it had then gone viral. The actor had visited Pakistan for two days at that time. He had gained popularity in the country after the Turkish show was telecast in Urdu.

This was after Chaudhry visited Düzyatan in Turkey and reportedly gifted him a Rs 6 million ring.

As per reports, Chaudhry had struck a deal with Engin Altan Düzyatan for $1 million to shoot for his ‘Chaudhry Group of Companies.’ He then issued a $5000 cheque that had bounced after which the actor approached the police. The case was registered at the Race Course Police Station.

At least eight cases on fraud and deception, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery have been registered again him.