Pakistan's Apex Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of No-trust Vote Crisis, Constitutes Bench

Pakistan's Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter inside the Parliament about the no-confidence vote session against PM Imran Khan.

Amid calls for fresh elections within 90 days, the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and moments after the no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan was dismissed, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter inside the Parliament. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a special bench to address Islamabad's political turmoil. The Top Court is likely to commence a hearing on the matter later in the day while sources confirmed that senior judges have been summoned by the Chief Justice to address legal lacunae amid the crisis. 

In fact, the Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan opined that the country prevented a foreign conspiracy from succeeding. He said, "The nation should decide via elections. What was going to be held was a conspiracy. In a democracy, the will of power is of utmost importance, and the will of the people will be clear (after polls)."

"The ball is in the court of the Supreme Court, and it will decide in the interest of Pakistan," he added. 

PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deemed the preventive move as unconstitutional and announced that leaders of the Opposition would go on strike until their demands to remove Khan are met. Moments after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against the incumbent Prime Minister, PML-N's Shahbaz Shareef, seemingly displeased in visuals accessed by Republic TV, demanded action under Article 6 against Imran Khan and the Speaker. 

Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against Article 5 of the Constitution and that it is corrupted with elements of foreign entities. Addressing the Assembly during the Question and Answer round, the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain reiterated the foreign conspiracy theory as devised by Khan during PTI's mega rally. 

Dubbing the no-trust session against Khan as a fight for Pakistan's democratic set-up, Fawad Hussain lashed out at the Opposition for continuing something triggered by foreign bodies.

