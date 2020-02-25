Pakistan's Asia Bibi Seeks Political Asylum From French Government

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian who spent eight years on death row for blasphemy, reportedly said that she is seeking political asylum in France. In 2018, Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Bibi of Blasphemy which triggered protests from Islamists group and forced the government to appeal against it. However, the Supreme Court upheld the acquittal in January last year in Bibi left for Canada in May to reunite with her family.

"Pakistan is my country. I love my country but I am in exile forever," she wrote in her book 'Enfin Libre!'

In an interview with RTL radio, Bibi said that it is her “great desire” to live in France and it is the country from where she received her “new life”. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is to bestow an honorary citizenship certificate which was granted to Bibi in 2014 when she was still behind the bars on a death row.

Bibi co-wrote the book Enfin Libre! (Finally Free) with Anne-Isabelle Tolle who waged a long campaign for the former’s release. “France is the country from where I received my new life... Anne-Isabelle is an angel for me,” said Bibi. While she did not have any meeting scheduled with French President Emmanuel Macron, she wants him to hear the request.

Argument over water

In June 2009, Bibi was working alongside Muslim field labourers when an argument over sharing water broke out. Bibi alleged that the Muslim labourers refused to share water because of her religion and a Muslim woman later went to a local cleric accusing Bibi of committing blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

After eight years of captivity, her death sentence was overturned by Pakistan’s Apex Court in that triggered rampant protests around the country. The petition was filed by religious radicals who expressed their displeasure over her acquittal. They had also called for the killing of the judges who acquitted her and demanded to overthrow the Imran Khan government.

(With PTI inputs)