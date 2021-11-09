Pakistan's Chief Justice Inaugurates Century-old Hindu Teri Temple Vandalised Last Year

Pakistan's Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has inaugurated a century-old Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, which was ransacked and set on fire by a mob of radicals last year, PTI said, citing a report on Tuesday. Ahmad had earlier ordered officials to reconstruct it.

The CJP also reportedly celebrated Diwali at the Teri Temple in Kark after being invited by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), the Dawn newspaper reported.

PHC patron-in-chief and the National Assembly member, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said that the presence of senior officials would give a strong message to the miscreants that their wicked designs would be foiled.

Teri temple vandalised

In December last year, century-old Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Teri village was destroyed by a mob led by local clerics associated with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). Reportedly, local clerics instigated the villagers to vandalise the temple and as a result, several people attacked the temple.

On the orders of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the temple was restored. The Supreme Court had ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in October this year to recover Rs 33 million from offenders invloved in vandalising the 100-year-old shrine. 109 involved in the attacks had been arrested, the apex court was informed.

The shrine was first attacked in 1997, and the PHC chief Vankwani had moved to the top court in 2015 seeking help in the restoration of the holy place and restarting the anual pilgrimage.

“At that time, local clerics were creating hurdles to holding a religious congregation for the Hindus, while the followers of Shri Paramhans Ji tried to build the temple at the place but it was not allowed,” Vankwani had told Dawn.

After the court's directive to restore and preserve the temple, the PHC started holding the annual fair in 2015. Since the Teri temple is being managed by local Hindu families, it is administratively under the KP province government.