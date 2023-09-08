Pakistan's Chitral Rocked By TTP's 'large-scale' Assault As Soldiers Reportedly Abducted

In a shocking development, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Pakistan Taliban, has unleashed a devastating "large-scale" assault on Chitral district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Reports confirm that the TTP's attack has led to the capture of several villages in the region, resulting in the reported loss of 11 Pakistani security personnel and leaving over 40 others injured, however, official figures provided by the Pakistan army claim that four soldiers have been killed.

Speaking directly from the conflict zone, a TTP representative stated, "Thousands of TTP militants have been stationed in Chitral, and for the past two days, intense clashes are underway with the Pakistan Army." Alarming reports suggest that more than 90 Pakistan Army soldiers have been abducted by the TTP.

The Pakistani Taliban asserted that their forces had entered the Chitral district, bordering Afghanistan's Kunar, Nuristan, and Badakhshan provinces, seizing control of numerous villages. Although the Pakistan Army denied territorial losses, they confirmed the tragic loss of four soldiers and the neutralisation of 12 TTP militants during an attack on two army posts in Kalash, Chitral.

TTP also claimed that they have surrounded some soldiers, whom the military is trying to evacuate with air support.

Videos of Chaos and Torkham Border Closure

The chaos unfolding in Chitral has been widely documented on social media platforms, with numerous unverified videos depicting TTP militants entering the district and capturing soldiers. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) have also claimed clashes along the Durand Line, leading to the closure of the Torkham border crossing, an important gateway between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Pakistani forces faced heavy casualties in the clashes," posts on X claimed, shedding light on the gravity of the situation.

BIG BREAKING: According to Shamshad TV sources, the headquarters of #Pakistan Army in Chitral district was captured by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, 250 Pakistani soldiers were captured alive and around 90 were hoorified. pic.twitter.com/A5AvjBL7W6 — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) September 7, 2023

11 Pakistani Army soldiers killed and 40 injured as #TTP launches attack on #Pakistan Army posts in #Chitral . Pakistan Army claims to have killed 12 TTP terrorists, no confirmation yet. 90 Pak Army soldiers abducted. #taliban pic.twitter.com/zKOQhrUt2f — वंदेमातरम 🇮🇳 (@AbAb57AbAb1) September 7, 2023

Media Silence Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Intriguingly, the Pakistani media remains conspicuously silent regarding the ongoing clashes in Chitral. This silence has raised questions about the extent of the conflict and its implications on the region.

"We want to say to the people of Chitral that you should remain calm. No harm will come to you. Our war is against usurping and oppressive security agencies," assured TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani in a statement released to local media, attempting to allay concerns among the local populace.

TTP's Ongoing Campaign of Violence

This latest attack by the TTP follows their declaration of an all-out war against the Pakistani military in November 2022. The group vowed to defeat the military and establish Sharia law in Pakistan. In recent months, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities attributed to the TTP, an outfit believed to have close ties with al-Qaida, responsible for numerous deadly attacks across the nation.

On September 2, a Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed in a gunbattle with TTP militants during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwest tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Just two days earlier, a suicide attack by the TTP claimed the lives of nine Pakistani soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.