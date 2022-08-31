Last Updated:

Pakistan's Deadly Floods Leave Millions Homeless As A Third Of The Country Is Underwater

Nearly a half million people in Pakistan crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding that has wreaked havoc covering town’s streets.

Zaini Majeed
Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding & the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world’s climate crisis.

An unprecedented monsoon rain wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,130 people.

As rain stopped two days ago, floods in some areas were receding. But Pakistanis in many parts of the country were still wading through waters that filled their homes, covered their entire town.   

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman and meteorologists told Associated Press that new monsoons were expected in September. Monsoons have hit earlier and more heavily than usual since the start of summer.

The heavy rains are the latest in a series of catastrophes that have been exacerbated by climate change, including heatwaves, forest fires and glacial lake outbursts.

The damage reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialized nations. 

Since 1959, Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic CO2 emissions. The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

“Climate knows no borders and its effects can be disproportionately felt,” Rehman said. “When you see low pressure systems coming from the Bay of Bengal, they hit us before anyone is."

Arif Ullah, an official at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the AP that more rains will continue to lash parts of Pakistan next month.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said the rains so far have been the heaviest Pakistan has seen in three decades.

