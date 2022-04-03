Pakistan's Deputy AG Kashif Sarwar Paracha Resigns Hours After No-trust Vote Gets Rejected

After the no-confidence motion fell flat in the Pakistan National Assembly, yet another Deputy Attorney General Kashif Sarwar Paracha resigned from his post on Sunday on account of the day's developments. This comes as the United Opposition of Pakistan issued a joint statement, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of committing an open coup against the country.

In his resignation letter, Paracha stated, "I am appointed as Attorney General IV in Karachi in December 2018. I have also been given additional charge of Additional Attorney General Karachi in June 2019. I have served this solemn office with honesty and integrity and commitment to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan." He added, "In respect to the events that took place today and my commitment to the Rule of Law and Constitution of Pakistan, it is to inform you that I hereby resign from the office of Deputy Attorney General and additional charge of the Additional Attorney General and you are requested to accept it with immediate effect."

Earlier, the leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Deputy Speaker's decision, stating that a dangerous precedent was being set. Speaking to a local media outlet, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader highlighted how the Deputy Speaker did not leave room for any discussions and deliberations on the motion before its dismissal and the adjournment of the House. The brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the same in the strongest of words, calling it a 'murder of democracy.'

"Pakistan is being laughed at in the whole world. Imran Khan's action is a blatant violation of the constitution. Imran Khan is destroying democracy. Niazi and his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free. There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violations of the Constitution. Hope the Supreme Court will play its role to uphold the Constitution," he said to the media.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation. In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections, and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people." Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society, and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.