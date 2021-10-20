Pakistan's 'double Game' In Afghanistan May Lead To Surge In Terror Activities: Think Tank

A recent report by International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), a Canada-based think tank, stated that the fall of Kabul and the subsequent conversion of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on August 15 this year, has strengthened the morale of terrorist groups. The report claimed that violence in "pro-democracy" nations, including Pakistan, is projected to rise due to "strong linkages" between the Afghan Taliban and the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP). In the month of August, at least 52 people died in as many as 35 terror attacks in the South Asian region, showing the region's escalating instability, the report stated.

The TTP killed seven Pakistani soldiers in Waziristan in September, followed by the assassination of a Pakistan Army captain in a province bordering Afghanistan, which are the most recent examples of the region's escalating violence, which includes Pakistan. According to IFFRAS, experts are looking into Pakistan's role and they are "suspicious" of the country's "double game." After seizing control, the Taliban promised that no terrorist operations would be propagated on Afghan land. "However, the Taliban has a reputation for stating one thing and then doing the exact opposite," reported IFFRAS, quoting Aqil Shah, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

'Over 6,000 terrorists made their hideout in Afghanistan till 2020'

Citing a United Nations's report, IFFRAS reported that despite the presence of the US military, more than 6,000 terrorists had made their hideout in Afghanistan till 2020. The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist combatants in Afghanistan, who pose a threat to both countries, is estimated to be between 6,000 and 6,500, with the majority of them affiliated with the TTP, the report stated. Human Rights Watch (HRW) claims that the Pakistani military and civil society have bolstered their ties with the Taliban for smuggling and terror training in order to counter India's growing influence in South Asia. With the Taliban regaining power in Afghanistan, Pakistan faces an increase in Islamic radicalisation on its own, reinforcing its reputation as a terror state, reported IFFRAS.

As pressure builds on Pakistan's Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan to recognise the Taliban rule, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI) has called for a revolution to "bring down" the government. According to the IFFRAS, extremist outfits in Pakistan may receive a boost as a result of such demands for revolution, which could lead to "bloodshed." Meanwhile, Lt Gen HR McMaster, a former US National Security Advisor, has described Pakistan as an enemy country that employs "jihadist terrorists" as an instrument of its foreign strategy, reported the think tank.

