Pakistan's Duplicity On Terrorist Sajid Mir Was Exposed By US; Red Herring To Escape FATF

Pakistan, which is already struggling to get out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, was involved in protecting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, an accused of the 26/11 Mumbai blast.

According to a report by an independent Geo-politik blog, the fact came when the United States found that Islamabad had approached the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for Mutual Legal Assistance instead of approaching the US Department of Justice which had declared Mir as a global terrorist in 2011.

Mir, whose involvement in the 2008 Mumbai blast has been widely contended by India, has always received a shield from Pakistan, despite the fact his barbaric act killed more than 170 people.

"From November 26, 2008 to November 29, 2008, ten attackers trained by the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organisation LeT carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai, including hotels, cafes, and a train station. Six Americans were killed during the three-day attack," the FBI website reads.

According to the investigation by the US investigating agency, he served as the chief planner of the attacks. On multiple occasions, he was documented providing training to the terrorists who had attacked Mumbai, a claim that Islamabad denied on the global forum.

Pakistani ISI denied US intelligence report

According to the report, CIA Station Chief met ISI Analysis Directorate Major General Akhtar hours after the attack and presented him with charts and communication intercepts. The US officer stressed that the data was enough to prove that the attack was carried out with the backing of Pakistan and had clear support from Inter-Services Intelligence. However, the Pakistani intelligence officer denied the role. "Akhtar denied any role in the attack. A similar stand was taken by General Ashfaq Kayani a few days later," according to Geo-politik.

Pak jailed terrorist Mir to escape FATF list?

It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time when a senior Pakistani intelligence official denied the validation against the terror activities performed on their territory. But on several occasions, Islamabad attempted to protect Mir's identity, as well as his role, in the attack. However, a surprising event unfolded when Mir was quietly arrested in Punjab province and was awarded 15 years in jail term by a Pakistan court in April this year. The 44-year-old terrorist was sentenced by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore after convicting him in a terror-financing case.

Image: FBI/ANI