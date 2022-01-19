Pakistan's EC Dismisses Request Of Imran Khan's PTI To Keep Foreign Funding Details Secret

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected the request of the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to keep parts of the scrutiny committee’s findings in the foreign funding case a secret. According to Dawn, the ECP directed officials to make public the entire report of the scrutiny committee constituted to audit the foreign funds of the PTI government. The report compiled by the scrutiny committee confirmed that the PTI received funding from foreign nations and companies, under-reported funds and concealed bank accounts.

While chairing a three-member bench hearing on the foreign funding case on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, said, “Nothing will be kept a secret”. He directed that no segment of the report should be kept confidential and the entire report be provided to the petitioner, PTI founding member Akbar S Babar.

ECP accuses PTI-govt of providing false information

ECP also revealed that Imran Khan’s party had given false information on funding received from abroad and in fact, hid its real assets to the tune of Pak Rupees 310 million. Meanwhile, the documents concealed by the scrutiny committee included original 28 bank statements and year-wise details of foreign funds transferred to the PTI’s accounts between 2009-13.

Dawn reported that the crucial pieces of evidence were kept confidential as per the committee's own desires expressed on page 83 of its report which stated that "the committee is of the considered opinion that the portions of the report which have been prepared on the basis of (PTI) bank statements obtained through the SBP may be kept confidential and classified and may not be released in the public domain”.

Now, it is to mention that the report of the ECP’s scrutiny committee has come like a bombshell to the PTI and its leader, Imran Khan. the PTI foreign funding case continues to linger since 2014 when it was filed by Akbar S Babar. In his petition, he had alleged serious financial irregularities in the ruling party's accounts, including illegal sources of funding, concealment of bank accounts within the country and abroad, money laundering and use of private bank accounts of party employees as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East.

(Image: AP)