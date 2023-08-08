Pakistan's ECP Disqualifies Imran Khan For 5 Years After Conviction In Toshakhana Case

Pakistan's top election body on Tuesday disqualified jailed former prime minister Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in a corruption case.

An Islamabad trial court on Saturday sentenced 70-year-old Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power. Khan was subsequently arrested by Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan for five years.

The ECP cited the court order and declared Khan disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017.

"Therefore, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years and is also de-notified as a returned candidate from constituency NA-45 Kurram-I, said the notification, a copy of which is available with PTI.

Earlier Tuesday, Khan filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the trial court's verdict, saying the said order was not sustainable and liable to be set aside.

The petition will be taken up on Wednesday by a two-member bench.