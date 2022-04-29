Pakistan's Ex-deputy Speaker Attacked Over 'chor' Slogans Against Sharif-led Delegation

Pakistan’s former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday was attacked by the supporter of President of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) Shahzain Bugti over the derogatory slogans raised against Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led delegation in Saudi Arabia. The video, shared by Suri himself on Twitter, showed the former deputy speaker sitting with friends when he is attacked by Bugti’s supporters.

Following the attack, Suri said in a statement shared on social media, “The N-League thugs just tried to attack me and the guests who had come for my Sehri at a local restaurant in Islamabad and the N-League thugs who were insulting the guests were beaten away by the families and waiters who came to the restaurant. The imported government has now resorted to these clever tactics.”

ن لیگی غنڈوں کی عوام نے خوب درگت بنائی اور بزدل بھاگ گئے۔ اس حملے کا حساب انشاء اللہ بھکاریوں سے لیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/jk9BuExcmo — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 28, 2022

This is how the public stood with @QasimKhanSuri when the imported government attacked him. They failed when confronted by the public! #MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/xQ9iFCPHR9 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 28, 2022

The attack on Suri came as the Pakistani delegation is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit. It received a “wonderful welcome” as they entered Masjid-e-Nawabi in Madina. Earlier, another video had emerged on social media showing hundreds of pilgrims raising “chor chor” slogans as the Sharif-led delegation made their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. Following the incident, it was also reported that the police had arrested them for violating the sanctity of the place. The video showed Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.

المقيمين الباكستانيين في المدينة المنورة يتهجمون على الوفد الباكستاني في ساحة المسجد النبوي، ويصفون أعضاءه ب"السارقين" pic.twitter.com/0cxQt1sp8w — حذيفة فريد Huzaifah Farid (@PM_Huzaifah) April 28, 2022

Sharif on maiden visit to Saudi Arabia

People chanting 'chor' against the Sharif-led delegation came as Pakistan's newly-minted Prime Minister visited Saudi Arabia for the first time while in office. Sharif was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 23 after on April 11, his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. As per reports, during the visit, Sharif is set to seek an additional package of USD 3.2 billion from Saudi Arabia to avert the further deterioration of Pakistan's foreign currency reserves.

It is to note here that Saudi Arabia has already given $3 billion in deposits to debt-ridden Pakistan and an oil facility on deferred payment worth $1.2 billion during Khan's tenure. According to ANI, estimates suggest that Pakistan requires $12 billion to prevent the balance of payment crisis and further depletion of the foreign currency reserves.

Image: Twitter/ANI