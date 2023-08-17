Pakistan's FIA Files Case Against Imran Khan For Misplacing 'top-secret' Diplomatic Cypher

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Counter-Terrorism Wing has registered a case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly misplacing a 'top-secret' diplomatic cypher. The Pakistan security agencies have imposed serious charges over the matter, reported Pakistan-based The Nation. The case against Khan comes after he was grilled inside the Attock jail by the joint investigation team (JIT) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on August 16.

There has been no definitive answer on the matter by the FIA spokespersons. However, one of the senior officers said that they had been instructed by “authorities” to remain silent. The Ex-Pakistan PM had appeared in front of the the joint investigation team (JIT) on the Cypher gate matter where he provided answers to questions posed by the officials for nearly two hours.

Imran Khan to deal with another case

It is to be noted that the former PM and PTI Chairman, Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the details related to the Cypher real are available in the National Security Committee meetings' minutes. However, Khan was called by the FIA on July 26 to present himself again before the JIT on August 1 on the matter.

On August 1, Imran Khan approached the court instead of appearing for the interrogation by JIT. Subsequently, he was arrested in the Toshakhana case and is now currently imprisoned in Attock Jail. The FIA has also questioned Imran’s ex-principal secretary Azam Khan, reported The Nation.

Imran Khan's Cypher Gate conspiracy

The PTI chairman, who was dismissed as prime minister in April 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence, accused Washington of coordinating a plot to overthrow him in March last year. He had cited the cypher in question as proof of his accusations.

Later that year, the PTI head shifted the blame from the US to former army commander General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, stating he wanted to mend relations with the former. According to Azam Khan's confession statement on March 8, 2022, the foreign secretary approached him and informed him of the cypher, which was sent to his residence later the same evening.

Further, Azam added that the foreign secretary informed him that then-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had already discussed the cypher with the PTI chief. This statement was confirmed the next day when Azam Khan presented the cypher to the PTI chief, reported Pakistan-based The Tribune.

“Cypher can be used to divert [the] general public’s attention towards foreign involvement in NCM [no-confidence motion] by [the] opposition”, confessed Azam in his statement. He asserted that he had handed over the cypher to the PTI chief upon the latter’s request and when he asked for it on March 10, it had been misplaced, as per former interior minister Rana Sanaullah. Azam Khan allegedly stated in his confessional statement that the PTI chairman informed him that the cypher would be revealed in public and a narrative would be built indicating that "a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners."