Pakistan's First Sikh Police Officer Allegedly Missing, Manjinder Sirsa Raises Concern

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday expressed concern over the alleged missing of Pakistan’s first Sikh Police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen. Raising the issue, Sirsa shared a Pakistani news media article carrying the ‘missing’ news of Shaheen. Sharing the same, Sirsa added that the Pak media speculated that the Sikh officer was abducted by the country’s intelligence agencies.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his Twitter handle to raise speculation over the alleged missing of Gulab Singh Shaheen. Sharing the news, Sirsa appealed to the Indian embassy in Pakistan to take cognisance of the matter. “Pak Media speculates that first Sikh Police officer of Pak Gulab Singh Shaheen is allegedly abducted by Pak intelligence agencies & taken to some undisclosed place,” Sirsa tweeted.

We are concerned about his safety & family. Urging @IndiainPakistan to address this issue at earliest

Sharing a screenshot of a news article carrying the news of Shaheen’s disappearance, the BJP leader said that he was concerned over the Sikh officer’s safety. “We are concerned about his safety and family. Urging @IndiainPakistan to address this issue at earliest,” he added. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Shaheen. The committee, while condemning the event, called it an act of repression against minorities in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that Gulab Singh was forcibly evicted from his house along with his wife and three children in 2018. Shaheen had later posted a video online alleging that he was forcibly evicted from his house following a property dispute with the government. He was also terminated from service in the traffic police. Furthermore, Shaheen had also raised his voice against senior officers in the Pakistan police service for being vengeful against him.

There is no law in Pakistan: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Continuing the series of violence against minorities in Pakistan, an 18-year-old Hindu girl was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province on March 21. Pakistan media reports had claimed that the girl was shot dead during a failed abduction attempt. Following the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa came forward to state incidents were common in Pakistan. He claimed that lawlessness prevailed in the country. “Every day, there are at least two such cases (violence against the minority in Pakistan) and only a few of them are reported. Others are not reported,” Sirsa had told Republic TV.

