Pakistan's FM Slams Judiciary For Poorly Handling PTI Chief Imran Khan's Case

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman condemned Pakistan's higher judiciary on Sunday, February 27, for having “double standards” while dealing with legal matters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, reported the Dawn. FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hits the Pakistani judiciary system on handling the case of the PTI chief poorly while addressing a seminar at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi. Earlier in 2022, Zardari had declared war on the "selected government" of Imran Khan. A week ago, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was exempted by the Islamabad court in one of the two cases for which was summoned.



"The public was looking towards the parliament and judiciary but they can’t see any hope," said Foreign Minister Baliwal. Further, he added, "I have to, unfortunately, say that it is very difficult for political parties to defend the double standards and actions with which the higher judiciary is proceeding.” While criticising Imran Khan, FM Bilawal also mentioned that the PPP has been waiting for justice for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution but the “court waits for one week for the Zaman Park prime minister (Imran Khan)”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slams Pak Judiciary

In a scathing attack on Imran Khan, FM Bilawal criticised the judges for the repeated delays in Imran’s hearings and merely threatened to arrest him. They have made a "mockery of themselves". He also pointed out that there is corruption everywhere and “If there is a proper law and approach, a powerful chief justice can end corruption and if there is a proper way, it can be removed through a parliamentary process as well.”