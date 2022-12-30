Pakistan's Forex Reserves Dwindle To Eight-year Low, Raising Fears Of Default

Pakistan's forex reserves have reached an eight-year low of $5.8 billion, raising concerns that the country may be at risk of default and unable to repay its foreign debts. The reserves declined by $294 million on Thursday, signaling that the existing reserves may not be sufficient to service the country's large foreign debt and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche is nowhere to be found. Experts speaking to Pakistani news outlet the Dawn have said that the country is close to default and have cited the unavailability of the US dollar in the open market as a contributing factor. The US dollar is reportedly being sold at PKR260 and PKR270 in the illegal grey market, while the official exchange rate is PKR226 for one US dollar. This difference has reportedly led to a decline in remittances coming through the country's banking system, with the nation losing around $300 million in remittances per month.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will not default, but has blamed the system for the country's current financial difficulties. According to the report, Dar, who was appointed finance minister this year, said, "we're in a tight position. We don't have $24 billion in foreign exchange reserves that our (last) government left in 2016. But that's not my fault. It's the system's fault." The country's forex reserves have fallen consistently since the beginning of the fiscal year and inflows have been insufficient to fund expenses. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan left the reserves at $10.5 billion when they were ousted in April following a no-confidence vote.

Floods have not helped

Poor economic growth, exacerbated by floods and economic mismanagement, has also contributed to a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI). Pakistan received $430 million in FDI during July-November of the current fiscal year, compared to $885 million in the same period in the previous year, marking a 51% decline. China and Saudi Arabia have not yet commented on whether they will provide any financial assistance to Pakistan.

A look at Pakistan's past defaults & what ails it

Pakistan has defaulted on its foreign debt several times in its history. According to the World Bank, Pakistan has defaulted on its external debt obligations five times since independence in 1947. The first default occurred in 1958, followed by defaults in 1971, 1980, 1988, and 1999. Each time, Pakistan has eventually reached a restructuring agreement with its creditors and resumed debt payments.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to Pakistan's repeated defaults on its foreign debt. One key factor is the country's reliance on external borrowing to finance its development and meet its financial needs. This reliance on external borrowing has often led to high levels of debt, which in turn has made it difficult for the country to service its debt obligations.

Another factor is Pakistan's historical lack of economic stability and growth. The country has faced a number of economic challenges, including low levels of domestic savings, a large trade deficit, and weak institutions and infrastructure. These challenges have made it difficult for the country to generate sufficient domestic resources to meet its debt obligations.

Additionally, political instability and governance issues have also played a role in Pakistan's repeated defaults. Political instability can lead to policy uncertainty, which can discourage investment and undermine economic growth. Governance issues, such as corruption and mismanagement, can also undermine the economy and make it difficult for the country to meet its debt obligations.

In their paper "Political instability, external debt and economic growth in Pakistan", economists Zafar M. Nasir and Asim Khwaja argue that political instability has contributed to economic instability in Pakistan, which in turn has led to high levels of external debt and further economic challenges. They suggest that addressing the underlying causes of political instability and improving governance can help to break this cycle and reduce the risk of future debt defaults in Pakistan.