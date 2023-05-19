Anti-Terrorism Court Grants Bail To Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan Till June 2

In big relief, PTI Chairman, Imran Khan got pre-arrest bail till June 2 from the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court. Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan appeared in the court on Friday where he was given bail till June 2. Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not appear at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday. He, however, has submitted a written response to the questionnaire, reported Geo News citing sources. Taking to Twitter, the PTI wrote, "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf left for anti-terrorism court from Zaman Park."

چیرمین تحریک انصاف زمان پارک سے انسداددہشت گردی عدالت کے لیے روانہ ہوگئے

ATC extends PTI chief's bail

As per the latest sources from Pakistan, Imran Khan appeared before Anti- Terrorism Court (ATC) for interim bail in three cases, one of the cases is in connection with the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House. The pleas urged the court to grant him bail so that he could join the investigation.

Khan registered a big win as ATC has extended interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till June 2. It is to be noted that earlier on May 17, Khan marked his attendance through a video link and got his interim pre-arrest bail extended, reported Dawn. Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar told the court that the PTI chairman could not appear due to the law and order situation. He added, Khan already survived two attempts on his life. As a result, he asked the court to mark Khan's attendance through a video link. The counsel assured the court that his client would appear at the next hearing, which is on May 19.

The PTI chief appeared in court on Friday after receiving permission for his vehicle to enter the ATC premises. The arrest of Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander's house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.On Monday the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(With Inputs from AP)