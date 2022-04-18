Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan Is Promoting 'hatred & Violence' Among People: Expert

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is creating a "horrifying situation" for people in the country by promoting "violence," stated renowned political analyst Tanveer Zamaan Khan. Speaking in an interview with an activist, Khan also accused the ex-Pakistan PM of "pushing the society towards unprecedented intolerance. He further criticised Imran Khan saying that his policy of hatred will lead to a division in the Pakistani society.

"Imran Khan is creating a horrifying situation for the country. During his 'Jalsas' he is delivering statements contrary to the country's military. He is pushing (Pakistani) society toward violence," Tanveer Zamaan said while speaking to Shabir Chaudhary.

"Politics aside, Imran Khan, on a fundamental level, is causing hatred among the people of Pakistan," he added while speaking on the current political developments in Pakistan.

Referring to the alleged "threat letter" received by ex-PM Khan from a US diplomat, the expert retorted, "the whole episode was farcical." It is to mention that he was talking about Imran Khan's claim of receiving a "threatening memo" shortly after Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on April 3 dismissed the vote on the no-confidence motion against Khan, blaming the entire situation on unspecified "foreign conspiracy." Most of Khan's opposition, namely Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz dubbed the "threat" incident a "drama" scripted to draw public interest.

Punjab Assembly ruckus 'blot' in Pakistan politics: Zamaan Khan

Responding to a question regarding the political turmoil in Pakistan, Zamaan stressed that there are innumerable unexpected developments taking place in the country. For instance, he added, "the ruckus in the Punjab Assembly is a plot on Pakistan's politics. People of the country are watching this layout on the TV." He slammed PML-Q leader and speaker of Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi's injury as a "drama." He went on to add that the actions were a part of the political narrative that was drawn by those who created the "nuisance" in the Assembly.

Zamaan acknowledged the massive political rallies against ex-PM Khan as "something done by Pakistan Democratic Movement" earlier. He added it is "just part" of Pakistan politics.

The interview came shortly after Imran Khan during a rally in Karachi claimed that he was never against any independent country. He proclaimed that he stood with "humanity of the world" and was never "anti-India or anti-US." However, he resorted to a slew of allegations against the US while speaking about his no-confidence motion. The former cricketer drew an example from the sport saying that "the match was fixed."

(Image: AP)