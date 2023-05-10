Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Indicted In Toshakhana Case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been indicted in the Toshakhana case. He has been indicted by Islamabad Distrcit and Sessions court. The indictment came minutes after an accountability court reserved its judgement on NAB's (National Accountability Bureau's) plea. The plea was regarding a 14 day remand for the former prime minister. The indictment comes a day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The Toshakhana controversy gained prominence when the coalition government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), filed a case against Imran Khan, alleging his failure to disclose crucial information regarding gifts received and the purported "illegal" sale of some of these items. Toshakhana, established in 1974, operates under the supervision of the Cabinet Division and serves as a repository for valuable gifts bestowed upon public officials. According to regulations, officials are obligated to report any gifts and related acquisitions to the Cabinet Division.

However, upon assuming office in 2018, Imran Khan vehemently resisted divulging specifics concerning the numerous presents he received during his tenure, citing potential negative repercussions on diplomatic relations with other nations.