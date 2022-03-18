Pakistan's Gen Bajwa Admitted Losing Kashmir Claims Scribe; BJP's Malviya Shares Video

BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday shared a video of a Pakistani journalist claiming that his country has lost Kashmir "strategically and politically". The BJP leader shared the video on Twitter that shows Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor citing Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa who in an address to students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), admitted that Islamabad lost the Indian Union Territory "strategically and politically". Moreover, Bajwa also reportedly asserted that Pakistan's only option was to engage India diplomatically.

"In an address to students of LUMS, admitted that strategically and politically Pakistan had lost Kashmir. Only option was to engage India diplomatically," the Pakistani journalist can be heard saying in the video tweeted by BJP's Amit Malviya.

'Pakistan has failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in the country'

Earlier on March 8, India slammed Pakistan for its attempts at raking over bilateral issues on multilateral forums and engaging in disinformation and propaganda. India remarked how Pakistan admitted that its military and intelligence agency has created terrorist groups and trained them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack have remained unpunished. The world remembers the horrors of the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. We all know where the perpetrators of these attacks came from. It was in February 2019 that 40 brave men of Indian security forces were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN," India said in a statement. "Pakistan has failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world. Pakistan has ignored the reality that it has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organisations," it added.

Image: ANI/AP