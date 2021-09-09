Pakistan's Growing Water Crisis Is Threatening The Country's Stability: IFFRAS Report

Pakistan is experiencing a severe water shortage, which could threaten the country's stability. According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the issue of water shortage has sparked a series of rallies that might harm Pakistan's struggling economy, exacerbate provincial feuds, and develop into a trigger for a major internal conflict.

Farmers in Sindh and Balochistan have begun blocking key roadways to demand that the Indus River deliver their share of water. According to IFFRAS, Punjab province is frequently accused of receiving a large amount of river water while leaving other provinces dry.

Lack of trust among the provinces is the cause of water disputes

According to a report published by Pakistani scholars, "lack of trust among the provinces of Pakistan, especially between Sindh and Punjab and between Sindh and Baluchistan, is the main cause of water disputes. Sindh always objects, as a lower riparian, about the withdrawal of the water from the upper canals by Punjab and objects that Punjab is using its water share. The groundwater salinity and the degradation of land in Sindh are more serious than in Punjab."

This time, the war isn't only between Sindh and Punjab, it's now between Sindh and Balochistan. Balochistan has threatened to shut off Karachi's water supply from the Hub Dam if Sindh does not stop stealing the province's portion of water. The water crisis will exacerbate feuds between these regions and become a trigger for serious internal unrest. It could be terrible for Pakistan's stability if extremist elements gain strength following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, according to IFFRAS.

These issues have been confirmed by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR). Pakistan would face absolute water scarcity by 2025, according to the report. In 1951, the yearly availability per capita was 5,000 cubic metres. Increased population, insufficient water storage, low system efficiency and poor management, and groundwater depletion are among the factors cited by the PCRWR for the water issue.

Imran Khan's government is blamed for the "artificial water crisis"

The issue appears to be utterly out of the hands of the federal administration. According to IFFRAS, the Imran Khan-led government is now being blamed for creating an "artificial water crisis" in order to harm Sindh's agricultural economy. Pakistan's food production will suffer, and people's suspicion of the government and other provinces will increase. This might be terrible for Pakistan, which is politically and economically fragile.

