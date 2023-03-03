Pakistan's Harsh Stance On Afghan Refugees Leaves Four Dead, Thousands In Miserable State

In what may appear to be a nightmare for hundreds of thousands of Afghans who left their country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, it has come to light that refugees are reportedly dying in Pakistani custody and children are being arrested and tied together with ropes. The wave of detentions and deportations has left Afghan people afraid, as they fear those who have reached Pakistan may witness the same fate.

According to a report published by The Guardian, the lawyers who were representing Afghans in detention reported that four people have died in custody and thousands more, including children, are being held in prisons.

Pakistan govt remains defiant in its harsh stance

This development comes as the Pakistani government hardens its stance against Afghan refugees. The most recent death in custody was reported as being that of a 50-year-old Afghan man who was refused hospital treatment while he waited for a judge to hear his case, the outlet reported.

Moniza Kakar, a Karachi-based human rights lawyer who has been fighting to stop Afghan asylum seekers and refugees being deported to Afghanistan, said Afghan citizens in the detention camps were being mistreated, and the judicial proceedings were not carried out fairly by the judges. "In this crackdown, registered and unregistered Afghans are facing the brunt," she said. "More than 800 Afghans are in prisons in Karachi and across Sindh province alone, and at least 1,100 have been deported who had no documents," she added.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the government's stance on the matter and said the Afghan refugees should not be mistreated and also demanded that the authorities follow judicial process. The government must take responsibility for any Afghan women and children in its custody and ensure they are given immediate access to legal counsel. It must also hold to account anyone responsible for intimidating human rights defenders attempting to highlight the plight of these prisoners," said the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.