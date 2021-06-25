Pakistan's Human Rights Groups Demand Public Apology From Imran Khan For 'sexist' Remarks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan drew flack from the country’s human rights groups who want him to publicly apologise for his controversial remarks on sexual violence. In an interview with Axios’ on HBO, Pakistan Prime Minister pinned the blame of violence against women on their attire saying, “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots. It's common sense.” While Khan has continued to face severe backlash over his ‘sexist’ remarks, in a press conference on June 24 at least 16 civil society organisation condemned Pakistan Prime Minister ‘troubling’ views.

Organisations including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the Women's Action Forum, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Aurat March, and the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research among others expressed strong condemnation of Khan’s remarks of linking women’s attire to rape. The statement by HRCP said that it was the second time that khan reduced sexual violence as a mere act of ‘temptation’ while noting that it was “dangerously simplistic.”

"This is the second time that the Prime Minister has reduced sexual violence to an act of 'temptation.' This is dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the common public perception that women are 'knowing' victims and men 'helpless' aggressors. For the head of government--a government that claims to defend the rights of women and vulnerable groups--to insist on this view is simply inexcusable," read the statement.

Apart from denouncing Khan’s views on sexual violence, HRCP further added that it was equally disheartening to witness that several women in the ruling party had united to defend the Pakistan Prime Minister and even justified his remarks citing vague and illogical terms.

The Commission said, “Even a cursory glance at the news should make it painfully clear that survivors of sexual violence can include women, girls, men, boys, and transgender persons--and that such acts can occur in schools, workplaces, homes, and public spaces. Gender, age and attire do not 'prevent' rape any more than the time of day or the relationship between survivor and perpetrator.”

HRCP also said that Pakistan PM would do well to understand that rape is an 'act of power, not lack of sexual control.' The Commission further remarked, “We demand an immediate public apology from the Prime Minister and assurances that his highly flawed perception of how and why rape occurs does not inform the government's attempts to tackle what is a serious and prevalent crime in Pakistan.”

🔴To reduce sexual violence to an act of ‘temptation’ as @ImranKhanPTI has done is dangerously simplistic. It reinforces the flawed perception that women are ‘knowing’ victims and men ‘helpless’ aggressors. For the PM to insist on this view is inexcusable.https://t.co/9QViH1bamX — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) June 24, 2021

‘Avoid temptation in society’: Imran Khan to women

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on HBO, “...I said the concept of 'purdah'. Avoid temptation in society. We don't have discos here, we don't have nightclubs. It is a completely different society way of life here. So if you raise temptation in society to a point -- all these young guys have nowhere to go --- it has a consequence in the society.” Khan’s latest remarks came just two months after he drew similar backlash when he had said that rise in sexual violence in the country particularly children was due to “fahashi” or vulgarity.

IMAGE: AP