Pakistan's Imran Khan Attacks Shehbaz Sharif Govt Over Action On PTI Workers In Sialkot

In a series of tweets on May 14, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan attacked the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. He stated that what the imported government did in Sialkot against the PTI leadership and workers was outrageous but not surprising.

It is worth mentioning here that according to local media, Pakistani authorities used tear gas and baton charged party workers preparing for a rally in Sialkot on Saturday morning as part of a crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has taken to the streets in protest of the ouster of Imran Khan's government. Khan went on to say that when Shehbaz Sharif's government is in power, it completely destroys all democratic norms and that when they were in opposition, they used and abused democracy.

I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our ldrship & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected. This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022

PTI activists and leaders arrested for using private property

PTI activists and leaders have been arrested for using CTI Ground, which is private property owned by the minority community, according to the authorities. The local Christian community protested having the public gathering on the land, claiming it was their property, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal, who was present at the rally venue, ANI reported.

Further, on Twitter, the former Pakistani Prime Minister stated that he will visit Sialkot on May 14. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan sought the date of the country's next general elections on May 13. Khan asked people to join the PTI for a long march toward a "independent Pakistan" while speaking at a power show in Attock on May 12. According to Ary News, he vowed that he was willing to face any consequences that came his way, including death or arrest.

Earlier, during his speech at the Mianwali rally, the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister declared that no one, even Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and newly-elected Prime Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif, could stop the public march of millions of people. Notably, according to local media reports, Imran Khan is also likely to face charges for using 'filthy' remarks against national institutions in public forums. Further, in order to contain the looming situation, the Pakistani government is planning widespread arrests of PTI officials and activists in the run-up to the protest and long march.

(With agency inputs)