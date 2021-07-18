Pakistan's Imran Khan Govt Draws Flak From Opposition Over Surge In Petroleum Prices

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has lambasted the Imran Khan-led government for increasing prices of petroleum and other essential commodities in the country. As per news agency ANI, former chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving concessions to the rich by withdrawing subsidies from the working and the poor class in the country.

He said, "The government gave concession to the construction mafia, stock exchanges, automobile sector and big business to promote crony capitalism.” Rabbani also said that the Pakistan government is acting on the instructions of the international funding agencies and hence further pushing the working classes to the ‘wall.’

"Such a situation is ripe for a massive social upheaval," he also said. According to him, the surge in prices of petroleum near Eid by the Federal Government has burdened the common man in the country. The Pakistan lawmaker also said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 16 decided to increase the ‘Ghee’ prices even when it was not in quorum as only two members out of 14 were present.

As per the report, the ‘Ghee’ at utility stores has been increased by almost 53 per cent pushing the price from Rs 170 to Rs 260 per kg. The prices of the wheat floor also witnessed a 19 per cent surge and the price went from Rs 800 per 20 kg bag to Rs 950. Furthermore, Rabbani noted, that the sugar prices raised from the existing rate of Rs 68 to Rs 85 per kg, which is an increase of 20 per cent.

Govt doesn’t know how to run country: PPP

Before the committee decided to increase prices, on July 15, Rabbani had warned that the government’s arbitrary increase in the prices of petroleum products would result in a ‘snowball effect’ on prices of vegetables and inland freight. Denouncing the move, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman even said, “Tabahi Sarkar has increased the prices of essential items (Wheat, sugar and edible oil) by a whopping 53 per cent while the weekly inflation hovers around a massive 12.5 per cent. Instead of providing relief before Eid, the government has dropped an inflation bomb on the people, while the mafias are making billions."

According to her, Imran Khan’s government is not able to understand how to run the country. Rehman said, “Utility Stores introduced by late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were a primary source of subsidized items but under Tabahi Sarkar these stores sell unaffordable goods while ruling government mafia has made Rs 230 billion out of the sugar crisis.” Meanwhile, as per the estimate suggested by the World Bank (WB), poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent last year owing to more than two million people being pushed below the poverty line amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

