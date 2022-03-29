Pakistan's Imran Khan In A Fix As PML-N Seeks Support Of Jahangir Tareen In No-trust Vote

In the latest development, Republic TV learnt that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is facing two no-confidence motions, the second being in the PTI-controlled Sindh region in the Punjab province. Initially, people were under the impression that Pakistan is the subject of one no-confidence motion, however, it is not the case. The PTI party, which is led by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, is using the Punjab government as a sort of bargaining chip to pursue parties to come in support in the National Assembly in Islamabad. Thus, a source revealed that the Punjab government and Pakistan government are locked in turmoil and in-depth conversations are taking place.

Sources have also shared that the Pakistan Opposition principle party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) is in talks to seek the support of Jahangir Tareen, which is a rebel faction of Imran Khan's PTI party. When it comes to Punjab where the no-confidence motion has been moved by the Pakistan's People Party (PPP), which is one of the strongest political parties after PTI in the region, PML-N has contacted the Jahangir Tareen group. Sources have revealed that the Jahangir Tareen group has received a call from PML-N saying they need support in the no-confidence motion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen has been vocal about the leadership of Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and have demanded his resignation many times. They have asked PM Imran Khan to de-seat Bazdar, however, now with the induction of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, it remains to be seen as to whether things will change, as Elahi shares a close bond with both PPP and Jahangir Tareen group. Jahangir Tareen has also scheduled a meeting for 6.30 pm, during which a final decision will be taken.

Pakistan Oppn party claims support of 172 members

Earlier, Pakistan's joint Opposition has claimed that they have the support of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), needed to cross the halfway mark. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah claimed that if they include the support of other independents, the Opposition would be able to topple the Imran Khan-led government and reach close to the 190-mark.

"Apart from the Opposition's support also, we have completed the 172 number. If we include them, we cross the 190 mark. Yesterday, we had 161 votes. Those who have been arrested, once they are out on bail and allowed to vote, we will reach the majority mark of 172," Sanaullah said.

Image: Facebook/@imrankhan/@shehbazsharif