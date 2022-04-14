Pakistan's Imran Khan Lauds Resignation Of 123 PTI Members; Blames US For Regime Change

Days after being ousted, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent development has thanked the speaker of the national assembly, Qasim Suri, of the Islamic state for accepting the resignation of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members. Moments before the no-trust motion, PTI chairman Imran Khan had asked his party members to abstain from voting. Following this, PTI members not only abstained from voting in the no-trust motion but also denied voting for the next Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his Twitter post, Imran Khan appreciated the resignations of 123 MNAs and also claimed that his party is standing with the sovereignty of Pakistan and again blamed the USA government for regime change. The former Pakistan Prime Minister said, "Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pak & against US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted & on bail - the ultimate insult to any self-respecting independent nation."

Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pak & against US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted & on bail - the ultimate insult to any self respecting indep nation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 14, 2022

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion in Parliament

After weeks of political drama in Pakistan, Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote in the national assembly on April 9. Since the no-confidence vote was tabled in the Pakistan parliament, Imran Khan had time and again talked about some foreign power trying to overthrow his government. In his recent tweet, he mentioned that the USA was the reason because of which the no-trust motion was brought to the national assembly. Earlier too, when Khan was in power and was on verge of being overthrown, he had blamed the USA for the political chaos in the Islamic republic. However, the US government has declined all the claims.

When nothing went in his favour, Imran Khan cancelled the no-trust motion and made a call for general elections. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had other plans as the apex court ordered the national assembly to go for an election after the no-trust vote. Imran Khan lost the election and became just another Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who could not complete his five-year term. Notably, no Prime Minister has ever completed a full term in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz Sharif won the election and was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Image: Instagram/@imrankhan.pti