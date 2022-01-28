Pakistan's Incessant Borrowing Creating new Socio-economic Challenges, Warns UNDP

A United Nations report, which provided an overview of Pakistan's policy goals, regulatory system, and private sector growth, warned that the nation's continuous borrowing from multilateral as well as other entities is creating a ton of economic and political issues. While the external development funds are quickly reducing, the new overview report on private investments for sustainable development in Pakistan, has provided cautions, Dawn reported.

As per the Pakistani newspaper, the scenario demands a search for resources from the private sector and non-traditional regional partners, citing the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)'s "Pakistan SDG Investment Report 2021." The report was unveiled on Wednesday in Islamabad at a ceremony presided over by Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan wants to form strategic relationships with foreign investors

According to the report, the nation wants to form strategic relationships with foreign investors seeking impact investments, especially in the sectors of climate change and climate financing, Small and mid-size enterprises as well as industrial growth, ICTs, education and healthcare, and transportation and logistics, Dawn reported.

Furthermore, the report reads, “Through innovative partnerships seem to be the progressive way forward as some important new donors like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are already providing financing to Pakistan's social sectors, private investors looking for social impact should therefore look at partnering with regional development partners to ensure targeted transactions and mutual learning opportunities,” as per Dawn. Meanwhile, the report also indicates that risk assurances and receivables securitisation might give financial market investors more comfort.

Pak foreign loans and economic challenges

Moreover, the UNDP report stated that financing for progress as well as development is among the most difficult challenges faced by developing nations, however, for Pakistan, the burden is of providing employment and high-quality services to a younger generation. Implementing safety nets for the poorest sections of society, necessitates a much larger pool of funding than what is available through the government are some of the pressures which are faced by Imran Khan’s government, according to Dawn.

In addition, this came following the report that Pakistan has borrowed nearly $10.4 billion in the previous six months, up 78% from the same period last year, as it battled to resolve the widening current account deficit and maintain debt-financed foreign exchange reserves at present levels. Further, the Express Tribune quoted the Ministry of Economic Affairs as saying on Wednesday that gross foreign loan disbursements for the present fiscal year stayed at $9.3 billion from July to December.

(Image: AP)