Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Warns Of Looming Gas Crisis

A gas crisis was approaching in Pakistan, the country's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary warned on Tuesday. He also stated that the supply was disappearing quickly and that Pakistan will have no gas in years to come. During a news conference, the Minister expressed concerns over the country's gas supply, claiming that it had been decreasing by 9% each year for the previous two years.

As per the reports of Dawn, he stated that gas is available at subsidised rates to 23% of the population in major cities, 78% of the population in the rest of the country, who rely on LPG, coal, and other means. He stated that the government would need to revamp its gas system in order to assure an equal supply for all. The minister also said that a consistent supply of gas to industry resulted in significant urea output.

Report from the Sugar Sector Reform Committee would be released today

He also stated that a report from the Sugar Sector Reform Committee would be released, featuring numerous ideas to reduce the government's role in price-fixing. He further said that the report will be accessible for public debate prior to any final decision. The Minister also informed that the State Bank of Pakistan had requested a six-year extension to replace currency notes worth Rs 10, 50, 100, and 1000, but the cabinet had only given a 12-month extension, according to Dawn. He also said that those who want to alter their money notes should do so within a year.

On the other hand, regarding the government's response to the Gwadar protest, Chaudhry stated that the cabinet has chosen two federal ministers, Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal, to visit the port city and try to resolve the matter, according to Dawn. He further said that they will speak to the demonstrators because the prime minister has already taken note and demanded that the situation be resolved as soon as possible.

Gas shortage in Sindh and Balochistan

A few weeks ago a report came that Pakistan's regions, which includes Sindh and Balochistan, may face gas shortages as one of Karachi's biggest gas companies has decided to restrict delivery to all compressed natural gas (CNG) stations from December 1 to February 15 of next year. Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) decided to suspend gas supplies in Sindh and Balochistan, according to Dawn.