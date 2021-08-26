Pakistan's Islamabad & Rawalpindi In Crisis As Water Levels Drop To Dangerous Lows

Pakistan's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned that the 44-foot drop in the water level of Khanpur Dam could cause water shortages in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the coming weeks. According to The News International, the water level in Khanpur Dam has plummeted to 1938 feet, compared to its capacity of 1982 feet. Khanpur Dam is one of Pakistan's major reservoirs that provides water to these two cities.

WASA's warning

On Wednesday, WASA issued a warning in this city by saying, "the residents may face a complete stoppage of drinking water in the coming days." Raja Shaukat Mehmood, WASA's Managing Director has also stated that authorities should take quick steps to contain the situation. According to The News International, water levels in the localities of Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Hassu, Sadiqabad, and Shamsabad have plunged to unsafe levels. "It is difficult to provide water through tube wells, we are dependent on Khanpur Dam water supply," he said.

Meanwhile, officials have identified poor rainfall as the primary cause of water scarcity in these two cities. However, Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Nausheen Hamid stated in July that the country's per capita water availability has decreased by 400% since 1947 from 5,600 cubic metres to roughly 1,038 cubic metres in 2021.

According to Geo News, experts have also cautioned that if the issue is not fixed quickly, Pakistan could face a famine-like situation due to a lack of water. The country's water scarcity has sounded the alarm after rivers dried up owing to a lack of rainfall. Pakistan was ranked third in a list of countries facing extreme water scarcity published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March this year.

Tube wells will not be able to meet future needs of 'twin cities'

According to The Express Tribune, WASA Managing Director stated last month that future planning is necessary to fulfil the garrison city's ever-increasing water needs. He said that Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tube wells will not be able to meet the twin cities' future water needs. He also claimed that in the first phase, 200 million gallons of water from the Ghazi Barotha Dam could be made accessible to the twin cities.

