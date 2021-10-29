Pakistan's Islamic Court Says Setting Minimum Age For Girls' Marriage 'not Against Islam'

In a big decision, Pakistan’s top Islamic court on Thursday ruled that setting any minimum age limit for girls’ marriage was not against Islam. A three-judge bench of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC), headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai was hearing a petition challenging some sections of the Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA), 1929. Dismissing the petition, the Federal Shariat Court said that the petition was 'misconceived' and setting any minimum age limit for girls’ marriage by an Islamic state was not against the teachings of Islam.

“After examining the petition, we are of the considerate view that the petition is misconceived, hence, it is dismissed in limine,” ruled the judgement authored by Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, as reported by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

In addition to this, the FSC noted that setting a minimum age for both girls and boys for marriage was not un-Islamic. The judgement explained the importance of education and the need for education irrespective of both genders, as per the report. It further stated that for a healthy marriage, not only physical health and economic stability, but mental health and intellectual development are also equally important, which are achievable through education.

“That is why Islam has made the acquisition of education mandatory for every Muslim as mentioned in a Hadith stating ‘Acquisition of knowledge is mandatory upon every Muslim’,” the verdict said. "Education is fundamental for women empowerment as it is the key for the development of an individual and consequently for the future generation of any nation," it added.

Row over Child Marriage Restraint Act in Pakistan

There has been a raging controversy in Pakistan over the Child Marriage Restraint Act. Radicals believe that Islam has not allowed fixing a particular age for marriage. They have raised objections to Section 4 of the CMRA which prescribes punishment for marrying a child. An offender can face up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 Pakistani Rupees. Additionally, Section 5 and 6 explain the punishment for solemnising nikah of a child and permitting or promoting child marriage. Several Islamic countries like Jordan, Malaysia, Egypt and Tunisia, etc, have set the minimum age for marriage for both girls and boys, as the Pakistan court verdict highlighted.

