Legal experts across Pakistan have backed Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s demand to establish clear rules that will dictate the extent to which the chief justice can practice his authority. They also said that ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of Pakistan's Supreme Court to determine if the verdict about a case of suo motu notice on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a ‘3-2’ or a ‘4-3’ judgment.



Appearing on Samaa TV programme, Pakistan Supreme Court advocate Salman Akram Raja said a bench consisting of five members who are hearing the PTI's plea that challenges the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s orders to delay the Punjab Assembly elections would decide if the 3-2 or 4-3 ruling applied to to the decision taken on March 1.

“It will be clear in a day or two. This is no big deal,” he said, emphasizing that even smaller benches can represent the top court's stance. “There is no rule which says a full court will sit […] we consider the bench to be the Supreme Court. Now, a bench is hearing the matter and it will decide what the previous verdict was. We will have to accept that decision," he said.

Raja also said that rules must be created and the reason that they did not exist before was because of a failure between top court judges to reach a consensus. “We should formulate rules immediately. However, we cannot just reject the past by saying that ‘it was a one-man show’ or ‘chief justices made the benches’,” he explained.

Legal expert Salahuddin Ahmed speaks on the issue

In a conversation with Geo News, legal expert Salahuddin Ahmed said that legal councils and associations have been demanding the restructuring of the CJP’s powers for years. “You can’t leave it completely to his discretion and as today’s judgement [shows], very harsh language has been used and judicial imperialism has been mentioned," Ahmed said.

He also accused Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial of not being willing to create a full bench that will allow judges to “speak with a collective authority so matters are actually solved instead of becoming more complicated." According to him, the latest events have hampered the sanctity of the supreme court. “The matter is simple. When you include the same three to four judges in important constitutional and political cases, then naturally people will have reservations,” he concluded.