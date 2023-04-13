Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sees Protests After Locals Spot Armed Men

A group of armed men entered Tirah valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, prompting protests from the local political leaders and business community, according to newspaper the News International.

Although security troops and police were present, the local political leaders and business community expressed concern over the patrolling of dozens of armed men, which has caused fear and anxiety among the local residents.

The News International reported that the protest demonstration was led by Maulatirana Hazrat Khan, the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Insaf. In addition, Sher Muhammad Afridi, who is the president of the Trader Association of Tirah, and other participants stated that they would not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of Tirah valley.

The speakers expressed their worries about the presence of armed individuals in Bag Maidan and pointed out that while these armed individuals were allowed to move around freely, the local population was subjected to strict security measures by the official institutions.

For a considerable period of time, the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been declining. Furthermore, the recent surge of terrorist attacks throughout Pakistan has also affected the security of the tribal areas.

Resurgence of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa & Balochistan

Pakistan has been experiencing a resurgence of terrorism in recent months, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where terrorist groups have been carrying out attacks with almost no consequences. This has resulted in a deterioration of the law and order situation in the country.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing a significant and persistent terrorist threat for many years. The region has been a hotbed of militancy and insurgency, with various terrorist groups carrying out attacks against both civilian and military targets.

In recent years, the situation has worsened, with a surge in terrorist activities and a sharp rise in casualties. The province has been hit by suicide bombings, targeted killings, and other forms of violence that have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives. The attacks have targeted not only security forces but also civilians, including schools, mosques, and other public places.

Despite the efforts of the government and security forces, the terror problem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a significant challenge. The region's porous borders with Afghanistan and the presence of various militant groups have made it a breeding ground for extremism and terrorism.