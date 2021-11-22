Pakistan's Lawmaker Says Country's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Acting Like Taliban's Minister

A Pakistani lawmaker has slammed the country’s foreign minister for the latter’s staunch support to the Taliban who reconquered Afghanistan after decades. Member of Pakistan National Assembly, Mohsin Dawar said that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acting like a foreign minister of the terror outfit. According to a News International report, Dawar made the remarks while taking part in a panel discussion on “Chaos in Afghanistan” on Saturday, 20 November.

Dawar’s remarks came in the backdrop of Mahmood meeting Taliban leaders in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. Pakistan is among the handful of nations that are recognising the new rulers in the war-torn nation after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and the former civilian government fell in mid-August this year.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the Pakistan government had drawn fire against it for supporting the extremists in their march into the country. Even Afghanistan’s former vice president Amrullah Saleh repeatedly accused the Imran Khan-led government of assisting Taliban forces as the extremists moved into Kabul. Earlier, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid during his conversation on Hum News programme admitted that the country has been a ‘custodian’ of Taliban leaders. He also added that Islamabad has “taken care of the Taliban for a long time.”

‘Afghanistan had governance issue’

During the discussion, while Afghan journalist Lotufullah Najfizada noted that “Afghanistan did not have a capacity issue but a governance issue that needed to be resolved by Taliban”, a veteran politician Afrasiab Khattak said that the Doha Agreement was the reason behind the fall of the state system in the country. Khattak noted that Afghanistan is the only country in the world that was run and ruled without any codified laws or constitution.

Meanwhile, at another discussion session on “Impact of Talibanization on women in Afghanistan & Pakistan”, the speakers called for restitution and restoration of women rights in the country, as per the media outlet. During the discussion, the founder and President of the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity (ORPS), Mehboba Seraj weighed in on the present situation in the country while noting the necessity of education.

She reportedly also reiterated that the Taliban should restore the ministry of women affairs and open schools and universities for women. The former Afghan minister of women affairs, Sima Samar talked about how the Taliban rendered the Women Ministry into the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention, she said, “This is how they value women rights.”

(IMAGE: ANI/AP)