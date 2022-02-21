Pakistan's Maritime Officials Arrest Nearly 31 Indian Fishermen For Crossing Territory

The maritime officials of Pakistan have detained nearly 31 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in the nation's territorial seas. Officials on Sunday stated that they have also seized five of their vessels. These trespassing fishing vessels were seized by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) on Friday while monitoring the Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (PEEZ), PTI reported. According to the PMSA, one of its ships “apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew".

PSMA further revealed that the boats were hauled to Karachi for additional legal processes under Pakistani law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Furthermore, fishermen from both Pakistan and India are often arrested by the nations for crossing the maritime border, which is inadequately marked in some areas. When fishermen from Pakistan and India are detained for fishing unlawfully in each other's territorial seas, they frequently end up in prison, as per PTI.

Pakistan deported 20 Indian fishermen who had entered Pakistani territory by mistake

Earlier on January 24, Pakistan had deported 20 Indian fishermen who had entered Pakistani territory by mistake in 2017 through the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh told ANI that the fishermen had been held in Karachi's Landhi prison for four years. After passing their COVID-19 tests and completing immigration-related paperwork, they were handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) officers.

All fishermen who returned, according to Arunpal Singh, are Gujaratis. He claimed that they were apprehended after mistakenly crossing into Pakistan while fishing in the Arabian Sea.

Sunil, one of the returning fishermen, told ANI and had expressed gratitude to the Indian government and Army for bringing him back to India after four years. He said that he was in the sea when Pakistani officials apprehended him and transported him to Karachi. Bhavesh, another fisherman, had requested the Indian authorities to bring more of such inmates from Pakistan to India.

(Image: AP/ PTI/ Representative Image)