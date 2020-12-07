Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz Hints At En Masse Resignation Of Alliance Members From Assemblies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President and daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on December 6 said that the oppositions’ 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is due to make some big decision on Tuesday. Maryam hinted at en masse resignation of alliance members from assemblies. She also said that the party workers must embrace any cases registered against them by the PM Imran Khan-led government.

While addressing a social media workers convention in Lahore, Maryam spoke to the provincial and national assembly and said, “If we call for resignations from the assemblies, you must be willing to stand by us. Do not fall under any pressure”.

She said that people must know how fearful the government is of the opposition and that the most it can do is only register cases. Maryam told the party workers, “You must take these charge sheets, string them together and wear them proudly like a garland”. Further, she added that after December 8, it will be a “do or die situation”.

Moreover, the PML-N vice president challenged Imran Khan to mingle with the people for two minutes, while highlighting that Pakistan’s GDP had turned negative, hundreds and thousands of people have become unemployed, medicines are prohibitively expensive, people have been robbed of wheat, sugar, flour and the “wheel of progress” has begun to spin in the other direction. Maryam’s remarks come ahead of a meeting between alliance members of Tuesday. As per reports, a rally has also been planned by the PDM at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13.

Pak PM warns he’ll book Lahore rally organisers

Meanwhile, last week, a worried Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of his PTI government granting permission to PDM for holding anti-government rallies in Pakistan. The Prime Minister has also warned that police cases will be lodged against organisers. In an interview to a private news channel, Imran Khan said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering.

Geo News reported. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said. Imran Khan was referring to the December 13 public gathering in Lahore announced by the 11-party opposition alliance. Deputy Commissioner Lahore has also refused to grant permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the ongoing health crisis in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

