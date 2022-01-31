Pakistan's Media Freedom Deteriorated In 2021 Compared To Last Two Years: CPNE Report

On Sunday, January 30, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) released a report highlighting the deterioration in the country's press freedom in 2021 as compared to the previous two years. CPNE highlighted concerns about measures aimed at stifling media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information in the report titled "Pakistan Media Freedom Report - 2021," The Express Tribune reported. As per the report, at least five journalists were killed in the line of duty in 2021, including Nazim Jokhio - a Karachi-based social media activist and community journalist who was kidnapped and brutally murdered.

The CPNE report stated that as many as nine journalists died due to COVID-19, while the other two committed suicide as a result of the prolonged unemployment in the country. It further stated that the year 2021 turned out to be an extremely difficult year for journalists and media organisations in Pakistan as freedom of the press and expression largely remained under threat. As per the released report, a number of media personnel had to endure murder attempts, threats, lawsuits, and online harassment in several instances. The affected journalists' family members were also subjected to physical and mental torment, the report stated as per the Pakistani news outlet.

COVID-19 pandemic led to the financial collapse of media organisations: CPNE

The report also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the deaths of several journalists as well as the financial collapse of news organisations. It went on to say that several organisations used direct and indirect techniques to keep the journalist community under pressure. The CPNE stated that state institutions filed charges against a number of journalists in 2021. It also detailed how the government used a contentious media law to control the freedom of the press by any means necessary.

Violence against journalists continue to increase in Pakistan: Report

It is significant to mention here that violence against journalists is mounting in Pakistan and not a single victim has been given justice as of now, the report stated. It was noted that journalists and media institutions were subjected to censorship and restraint on multiple instances in 2021. The government's measures to restrict social media were also highlighted in the report, including the blocking of 19,000 accounts and the repeated prohibitions on TikTok. However, the CPNE also applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's passage of the Journalist Protection Bill.

Image: Shutterstock