Pakistan’s Military Enjoys Financial Grants Despite Country's Economic Turmoil

Pakistan’s defence sector seems to be enjoying grants, subsidies and loans despite the country’s ongoing economic crisis. The country that has made it a habit to demand funds in the name of assistance for development and disaster management, Pakistan is experiencing a financial crunch. International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), a Canada-based think tank has highlighted the freebies to the ‘elite’ military of Pakistan.

According to a report by the Canadian think tank, defence and debt servicing make up 58% of the budget for 2022-23, which is an increase of 24.3% in comparison to the previous year.

The country’s defence sector continues to enjoy loan write-offs, grants and subsidies to the tune of 116 million Pakistani rupees in the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, the funds meant for expenditure on the development of the nation have been cut and subsidies for items like petroleum products and electricity has been withdrawn, reported the IFFRAS.

Pakistan military’s sources of income

According to the report, Pakistan’s Armed Forces also generate additional sources of income through their business welfare models and their public sector enterprises. Furthermore, according to the think tank, such sources of income for the Pakistan military have been traditionally exempted from excise and taxation.

The report further reveals that in 2021-22 alone, 26 billion Pakistani rupees worth of tax exemptions were approved for military-managed business entities. Apart from these direct expenditures, a large quantity of defence-related requirements of Pakistan is cross-subsidized and achieved through funds allocated to other ministries.

The think tank suggests amendments

The think tank also suggested that Pakistan, which has been continuously plunging from one economic crisis to another, needed to address the deliberate opaqueness built into the defence expenditure holistically, to ensure the economic security of the cash-strapped nation.

Approximately 10% of all of #Pakistan’s health facilities have been damaged. We estimate that over 2000 women are giving birth every day in unsafe conditions. Many more lives could be lost in the coming weeks due to outbreaks if we don’t mobilize greater support for #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/7EPlggerQb — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 4, 2022

Pakistan has been experiencing devastating floods in the country that the UNICEF reported were due to torrential rains. The floods have impacted Pakistan’s economic situation negatively. Reportedly, more than 2 million homes have been destroyed or damaged, forcing people to live under open skies exposed to after-effects of the flood like dengue and malaria. The biting cold of the fast-approaching winter is another problem at Pakistan’s door. Meanwhile, the United Nations on Tuesday launched the revised flash appeal of $816 million in aid for Pakistan to respond to the needs of people affected by climate-induced floods.