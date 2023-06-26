Pakistan's Minorities Continuously Being Targeted; Sikh Doctor's Death 4th In 3 Months

Some unidentified gunmen fatally shot a prominent Sikh doctor in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while he was on his way home on Saturday, June 24 night. According to the local authorities, the assailants intercepted Manmohan Singh (35), a well-known practitioner of Greek Medicine and shot him multiple times, before fleeing the spot. Manmohan was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, however, he succumbed to his injuries mid-way.

As per official sources, the incident took place in Rasheed Garhi area, falling under the jurisdiction of the iconic Takoot police station of Peshawar. The incident occurred a day after a Sikh trader identified as Tarlok Sikh was fired at by some unknown attackers in the same locality. The victim somehow managed to escape the assassination attempt, while on his way home, but sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

Militant outfit ISIS reportedly claimed the responsibility

A senior official from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Peshawar confirmed the incidents, suggesting that both cases appear to be targeted killings. "We are currently investigating these incidents, which bear the hallmarks of targeted killings," the official stated.

Reports suggest that the militant outfit ISIS has claimed responsibility for both the attacks. Following the two incidents, around 15,000 people in Peshawar belonging to the Sikh community are now gripped by fear.

The latest incident marked the fourth instance of violence against the Sikhs in Pakistan since April. Earlier, in May, a Sikh called Sardar Singh was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Lahore. Before the incident in May, a Sikh identified as Dayal Singh was gunned to death a month ago, in Peshawar. Last year, in the month of May, two members of the Sikh community were also killed in Peshawar.

Considered to be the most powerful minority in Pakistan, the Sikh community has been living under constant threat since 2015. Several terrorist organizations, including ISIS, have been persistently targeting the community for the past few years. Various prominent Sikh leaders in Pakistan have been urging the government to ensure their safety and security, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Mahinder Pal, a prominent member of the Sikh community based in Nankana Sahib, said, "The government has failed to provide security to the Sikh community in Pakistan. Over the past few years, around thirty Sikh individuals have been killed, instilling a pervasive sense of insecurity within our community."

"On one hand, we face threats and violence from terrorists and unidentified individuals, whereas, on the other hand, influential Muslims advise us to convert to Islam to gain better opportunities," Pal, while highlighting the additional pressure placed upon the Sikh community, expressed his concerns.

Mahinder Pal, who also plays cricket, revealed that as an emerging right-arm fast bowler, he had managed to earn a place in the Pakistan National Cricket Academy in 2018. But, influential Muslim professionals approached him with an offer to join Pakistan's National Cricket Team on the condition that he will convert to Islam. "I declined the offer," Pal affirmed to Republic TV.

(Kaswar Klasra contributed to this report)