Pakistan's 'missile' Crashes Near Thana Bula Khan In Sindh; Fails To Reach Desired Target

On Thursday, March 18, an unidentified flying object falling from the sky with a tail of smoke was spotted by the residents of Jamshoro in Pakistan's Sindh. As per the social media information, the object that resembled a rocket was a missile fired by Pakistan from its test range at Sindh.

The missile testing was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. but was postponed by an hour considering a fault in the TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher). Later by noon, the test was conducted. However, the missile was seen descending from the path, just seconds after its launch. It clearly fell short of its desired target and crashed near Thana Bula Khan in Sindh.

The authorities in the country have continued to remain silent about the incident despite a few Pakistani news channels breaking the news. As per Pakistan's social media accounts, the local administration has denied such claims, stating that it was a regular Mortar Tracer Round that was fired from the nearby range.

It is to be noted that it is very unlikely for a mortar with a maximum range of 5 km to have a tracer projectile rise that high.

Pakistan missile test fails

According to a reporter on the ARY news channel of Pakistan, they received some information about "plane, rocket or something like that" falling down. He said the police were investigating the matter.

Pakistani news agency the Conflict News Pakistan reported that Pakistan, in response to a previous missile mistakenly fired from India, might have test-fired a missile. The Pakistani news agency tweeted, "Jamshoro, Pakistan tested a missile in response to the previous Indian Brahmos missile. Pakistani missile failed to reach its target & fell down nearby".

AEROSINT Division PSF, a Pakistani defence analyst's Twitter handle wrote, "Aliabad, Jamshoro, Sindh. With regards to the video being published on social media, the own forces testing range near the vicinity of this town is active. No reason to create panic."

The Pakistani defence analyst account further mentioned that there was an order issued regarding a no-fly zone in the test area and said, "A NOTAM was already issued".

In the NOTAM, the details of the testing schedules have specified March 17 and 18 as the dates. NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) are notices that contain information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure, or hazard, the timely knowledge of which are distributed by means of telecommunication.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)