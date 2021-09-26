Pakistan's NAB And FIA Forced To Lie Against Opposition Leader: Maryam Aurangzeb

Spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Aurangzeb, has slammed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's government yet again, this time stating that the government is pushing federal agencies like the NAB and the FIA to lie in court against Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. According to Dawn, she said that the money laundering cases against Sharif are the same false case that the government tried to force the former DG of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue.

She said that it is Imran Khan's vengeance against Shehbaz that has conjured up all these charges and kept them alive to fuel his political victimisation and keep his dead politics alive. Despite the abuse of power by government entities, she claimed that no evidence of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif could be found in any of the instances.

Cases should be thrown out after being dismissed

Marriyum stated that cases should be thrown out after being dismissed by the High Court as matter of principle. She claimed that the case against Shehbaz had already been probed, and that Shehbaz had provided all the answers. According to Geo News, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened a new investigation into Shahbaz Sharif, accusing him of transferring and allotting land to friends during his time as Punjab province's Chief Minister.

A Pakistani court extended Shehbaz Sharif's and his son Hamza's bail in the sugar fraud case last month. In the sugar crisis, both are accused of money laundering to the tune of Rs 25 billion. NAB has notified an accountability court that properties owned by Sharif's daughter Rabia and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf have been attached since they are absconders in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company reference.

Maryam Aurangzeb blasted Imran Khan for his statement of supporting free media

On Friday, Maryam Aurangzeb blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for a different reason, she claimed that there were no media restrictions or censorship in Pakistan and that his government had granted the media complete freedom. According to The Nation, Marriyum claimed it's beyond comprehension what PM Imran Khan was talking about with the government and media. Imran Khan's statements of supporting free media in Pakistan, according to Marriyum, raise major concerns about his mental health.

