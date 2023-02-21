Pakistan's National Assembly OKs Finance Bill, Meets IMF Conditions

Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) greenlighted the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 on Monday which aimed to amend a number of laws related to taxes and duties, reported Dawn. The Pakistani government has been working to implement tax measures and reach an agreement with the IMF as the country’s reserves have depleted to a critically low level of USD2.9 Billion. An additional Rs170 billion in the next four and half months would help Pakistan meet the last prior actions agreed upon with the IMF. The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a USD7bn loan programme would help inflow from friendly countries and would disburse USD1.2bn.

What is the new finance bill proposed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar?

GST to be increased from 17% to 18%; GST on luxury items to increase to 25%

On first class and business class air tickets, federal excise duty of 20% of the airfare or Rs50,000, whichever is higher

10% withholding adjustable advance tax on the bills of wedding halls

Increase in FED on cigarettes, and aerated and sugary drinks

Increase in FED on cement from Rs1.5 to Rs2 per kg

Benazir Income Support Programme budget increased to Rs400bn from Rs360bn

Pakistan's National Assembly session

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar proposed the bill in the National Assembly on February 15, and the formal debate began after moving a motion by Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on February 17. While making the speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar concluded that the bill proposed to impose new taxes of Rs170 billion which would minimise the fiscal deficit.

Important highlights:

Dar and his team had a meeting with the IMF officials to revive the programme.

In the meeting with IMF, some “tough decisions” have been made to streamline the deteriorating condition of the economy.

Most of the new taxes have been imposed on luxury that is not used by the poor segments of society. Hence the new revenue measures would not affect them.

In order to help the poor cope with the rising inflation, the government had also proposed an Rs40 bn increase in the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dar said.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had proposed some amendments related to federal excise duty on air tickets to different countries

Further, while talking about Pakistan's economy, Dar has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). he also hopes that the target set for the revenue collection 2022-2023 would be achieved “easily”.

"Due to power theft, line loss, and non-payment of electricity bills, the government was facing almost an Rs1,450bn deficit, said Pakistan's Finance Minister.

"The PTI government did not fulfill commitments with the IMF and “sabotaged the economy” before its ouster," said Dar while criticising the Pakistan government. Further, he added, "It was the state’s obligation to honour the agreement signed with the IMF so the present government was implementing the points agreed upon by the PTI government." The Finance Minister informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would give a comprehensive plan in the coming days and both Pakistan houses of parliament have discussed about reducing expenses, reported Dawn.