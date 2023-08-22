Pakistan's National Carrier Grounds 11 Aircraft Due To Financial Crisis

Pakistan's cash-strapped national carrier has grounded 11 aircraft, including three of its Boeing 777s, due to unavailability of funds to carry out replacement of parts.

An official in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said the top management has grounded 11 aircrafts in the last three years as there was a financial crisis prevailing in the airline and the increase in dollar rates and petroleum products had not helped the situation.

The official who didn't want to disclose his name said that 11 out of 31 aircrafts operated by the PIA on international and domestic routes were grounded at the Karachi and Islamabad airports.

"The financial crisis has meant the airlines are not in a position to purchase spare parts since last year leading to the grounding of these aircrafts gradually, he disclosed.