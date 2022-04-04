Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf Resigns Amid Ongoing Political Crisis

National Security Advisor (NSA) of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf has resigned from his position amid the political crisis in the country. He has changed his Twitter bio to "Former National Security Adviser of Pakistan" and thanked Imran Khan for trusting him.

"Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age. By the grace of Allah, not only did I receive this honor, but it has been an incredible two-and-a-half-year journey that I will always cherish," he said.

"I want to thank PMIK for trusting me with this immense responsibility and allowing me to do justice to my role as the NSA," the ex-NSA added.

And to all Pakistanis, both those who appreciated my presence and those who critiqued my work, I am equally thankful. The former kept me motivated, while the latter forced me and my team to try even harder and become better at what we did. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) April 4, 2022

Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf resigns

He also thanked others who allowed the Officer of the National Security Advisor and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause.

"Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA’s office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud," Moeed Yusuf said. "It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve our great country! Thank you again. Pakistan Zindabad!", he added.

Moeed Yusuf served as 9th NSA to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Prior to this, he served in the capacity of a Special Assistant to the PM in National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning from December 24, 2019, to May 16, 2021.

The no-confidence motion introduced by the joint opposition was dismissed on Sunday, after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced it was illegal as according to him it aimed to topple the government at the order of a foreign power. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on Imran Khan's advice. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved Supreme Court.